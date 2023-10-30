Morgan Stanley Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $22.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Evercore ISI downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,508,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Avantor’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $72,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.