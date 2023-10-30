Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Solar worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,671 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $19.29. 265,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

