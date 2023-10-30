Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 2.14% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 473,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,214 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.