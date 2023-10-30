Maven Securities LTD Boosts Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.08% of Vaxcyte worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,454,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vaxcyte by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCVX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,444. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

