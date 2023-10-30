Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.5 %

WSM traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 97,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,023. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $164.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

