Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 93,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,770,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $49.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 47,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

