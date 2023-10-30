Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.94. 98,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,523. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.50 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

