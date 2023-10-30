Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 30,385 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $428,732.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,575,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,994,509.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,552 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $574,621.84.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,017 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $143,443.44.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 163,226 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $2,361,880.22.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 322,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $4,765,249.26.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $631,267.20.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,970 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,157,854.50.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,730 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $455,111.30.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 145,133 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,136,357.76.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 194,681 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $2,830,661.74.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 131,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

