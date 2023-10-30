BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 442,106 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 442,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,425.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,083,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,926,546.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $177,990.50.
  • On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,401,974.32.
  • On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 127,905 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $849,289.20.
  • On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 213,755 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,946.65.
  • On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,443,776.78.
  • On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $743,315.73.
  • On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,312.36.
  • On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.
  • On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 454,475 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,877.50.
  • On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,157,379.91.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 644,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,648. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 142,582 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 2,318,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 114,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

