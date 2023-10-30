Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,074,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,935.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATXS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATXS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.