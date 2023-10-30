Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics
In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,074,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,935.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on ATXS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
