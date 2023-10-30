Short Interest in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rises By 6.3%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. 211,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,607. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $130.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 315.45% and a negative net margin of 4,437.45%. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,243.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 47,624 shares of company stock valued at $78,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

