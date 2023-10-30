ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,648 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $83,517.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,686,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,740,315.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,091,031.25.
- On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $66,491.32.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,102 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,444.22.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $1,100,020.42.
- On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,812 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $387,079.24.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,985 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $453,393.70.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,267 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $416,583.80.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,996 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $608,251.92.
- On Thursday, August 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,747 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $686,117.85.
- On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,448 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $325,559.68.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE EMO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,284. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
