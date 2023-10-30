Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Assertio

In other news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $69,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,780 shares in the company, valued at $749,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $137,517.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,810 shares of company stock worth $1,111,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Assertio by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.09. 220,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Assertio has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

