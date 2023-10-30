Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 107,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

