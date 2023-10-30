Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of ATHE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

