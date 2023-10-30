AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other AerSale news, Director Andrew C. Levy purchased 4,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,164.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 36,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $424,592.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,300,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,354,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew C. Levy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,164.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 73,296 shares of company stock worth $847,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AerSale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASLE traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.94. 46,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.87 million, a PE ratio of -184.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.96 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

