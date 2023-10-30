Oasis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.05 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $343.80 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.35 or 0.05237936 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05395277 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,252,896.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

