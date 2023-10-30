Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.78 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $55.82 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00011498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003038 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,568,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,686,670 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

