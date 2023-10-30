G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $102.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

