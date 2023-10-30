Floki Inu (FLOKI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $334.29 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $334.29 million and approximately $84.85 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,941,989,892,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s dog, Floki, and the Japanese term for dog, Inu. The project is community-led and focused on creating an ecosystem that supports education about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. FLOKI can be used for transactions, trading, and staking within its ecosystem and on DeFi platforms. The project’s creators envision using FLOKI as an integral part of their education-focused ecosystem, such as rewards for learning activities or fees for educational content.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

