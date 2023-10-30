SPC Financial Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Visa stock opened at $229.27 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

