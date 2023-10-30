Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

