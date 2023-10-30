PFG Investments LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 290.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

