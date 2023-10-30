Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.83 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00007123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $49.83 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,173,599 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

