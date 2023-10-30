Compound Achieves Market Cap of $371.84 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $47.00 or 0.00135535 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $371.84 million and $36.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015618 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002921 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,911,612 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,911,544.85831394 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.94857342 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $32,376,077.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

