Surge Energy (SGY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/23/2023 – Surge Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.75 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Surge Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Surge Energy was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Surge Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Surge Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Canada.

10/20/2023 – Surge Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

9/28/2023 – Surge Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Surge Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

TSE:SGY traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.39. 151,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,528. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$10.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.27. The firm has a market cap of C$923.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.05). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 37.96%. The firm had revenue of C$155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.2496626 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

