Stifel Nicolaus Trims IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price to $460.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.92. 170,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,211. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.95. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $354.81 and a 52-week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

