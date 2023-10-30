Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $172.94. 90,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,976. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.82 and a 200 day moving average of $183.41.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.