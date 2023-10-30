Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. 697,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -422.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

