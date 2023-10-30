Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.31. 159,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,091. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $88.73 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

