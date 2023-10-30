Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVEO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 55,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,785. Civeo has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $178.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.59 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

