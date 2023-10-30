Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Lowered to $165.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.56% from the stock’s previous close.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NBR stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,711. The firm has a market cap of $968.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.84. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nabors Industries

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 392.7% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $19,420,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

