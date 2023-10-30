PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) PT Lowered to $5.40 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.40 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.35% from the stock’s current price.

PHX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

NYSE PHX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.64. 6,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,839. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.60.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 37.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

