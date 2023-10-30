Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAYW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

HAYW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. 1,352,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,382. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Hayward has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $213,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,250 shares of company stock worth $933,208. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hayward by 12.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

