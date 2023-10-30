Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $421.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $418.00 to $421.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

LIN stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.78. 334,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,906. Linde has a one year low of $289.94 and a one year high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

