First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Raised by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,428 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

UCON stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. 89,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,953. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

