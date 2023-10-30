Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,727. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

