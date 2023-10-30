Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Decreased by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262,900 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 5.1% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.07. 2,648,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

