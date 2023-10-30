Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Sells 19,900 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 13.3% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 129,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.64. 3,945,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,425,203. The stock has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

