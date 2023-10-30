W Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.52. 273,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average is $235.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus cut their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.