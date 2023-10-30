W Advisors LLC Takes $282,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. W Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $473,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

