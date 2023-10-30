12,578 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $21.80 during trading on Monday. 7,930,028 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

