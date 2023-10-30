Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.38 and last traded at $55.42. 278,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 962,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,422,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

