W Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.88. 414,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.