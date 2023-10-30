W Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,764 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,764 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,727. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.