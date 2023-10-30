9,697 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. 1,759,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,804. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

