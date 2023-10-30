W Advisors LLC Takes $844,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,812. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

