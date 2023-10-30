W Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,950 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.97. 1,106,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $435.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

