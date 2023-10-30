W Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.29. The stock had a trading volume of 315,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

