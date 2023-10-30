15,075 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $70.56. 3,230,544 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

